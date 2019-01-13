TV tonight
Remember Netscape? “Valley of the Boom” is a wildly offbeat, six-part miniseries that captures the high-stakes drama and madcap craziness of the 1990s dot-com bubble (and bust). Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn and Lamorne Morris lead the cast. 7 p.m., National Geographic
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Need to sparkle up your photos? Tired of Instagram filters? Have I found the photo-editing app for you. Huji Cam makes you feel as if you’re taking a photo with a disposable camera, circa 1998. It will even time stamp your pictures with that particular year, if you so desire. You also can change the date to the current year. Your photos, after being developed in the app’s “photo lab,” show up dark, grainy, noir-ish and vintage-like, a style I can’t get enough of, for the time being. Download it for free from the iTunes store or Google Play.