TV Tonight
Season four of “Greenleaf” finds the family struggling to maintain a united front after losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. But secrets of the past and present will surely test the fragile unity. 11 p.m., OWN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Millennials and young professionals, The Pride at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is all about you. Not that majestic pride of zoo lions this time, this is a new group for you, the next generation of young philanthropists and conservation leaders, ones interested in giving back to a special place from their childhood. A private introductory evening, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s Encounter Africa. Casual. Reservations $25, tinyurl.com/yxvvqu4b