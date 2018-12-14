TV tonight Are you ready for “The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade”? It’s a massive procession down Hollywood Boulevard, with fancy floats, marching bands, celebrities and bloated balloons. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
On a visit to Boulder, pick the wrong eatery and find yourself digging into your wallet for a dish that is not for digging but for delicate picking — bite-sized cuisine for admiring and Instagramming. This is the posh Pearl Street Mall. But hiding near the corner of 10th Street, Zo Ma Ma sets itself apart. Inspired by a Chinese mother’s home cooking, you’ll get a pile of noodles, veggies and meats in a brothy bowl for a reasonable price ($6 to $9). Add plump potstickers or fist-sized bao, and you’ll be pleased with the choice.