TV tonight
Still riveted by the blast of TV weirdness known as "The Masked Singer"? For the first time, the remaining celebrity singers merge into one group and again perform anonymously. J.B. Smoove joins the fun as a guest panelist. 8 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I like soaring through the air and exploring unusual worlds. No, I’m not Superman. I just play video games, where I can fall from a 50-story building and not get hurt, as in the “Spider-Man” game that came out in 2018. Enjoying escapism while guiding my own narrative is why I look forward to “Crackdown 3,” which comes to PC and Xbox One on Friday. In the game, you’re a super soldier who jumps over buildings, throws cars and battles bad guys.