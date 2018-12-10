TV tonight Reba McEntire is our host for “CMA Country Christmas.” The special features performances by Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Amy Grant, Diana Krall, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley and others. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Nothing gets the festive season off to a good start better than the Holiday Tea at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For $27 (plus tax and tip), you get an array of teas, savory bites and homemade pastries with pots of tea. Reservations highly recommended, 598-8667.