Every afternoon, a notification pops up on my phone that demands to be seen. The daily horoscope messages from Co-Star, a “hyper-personalized” astrology app, might offer gentle advice such as “Take yourself out on a date.” Other messages go straight from the screen to your soul. A sample: “Love is weird, sorry.” Another: “Don’t even try to make yourself understand today. It’s not worth it.” My friends and I joke about the app “attacking us,” but that’s only because it’s eerily on point. Co-Star, which is generated with AI, goes beyond the “at a glance” messages to offer helpful specifics about your birth chart, which you can compare with friends. This all adds up to Co-Star being one of my favorite apps on my phone.
Pikes Pick: Your daily horoscope message from Co-Star
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
