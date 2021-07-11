I recently rewatched “Broad City,” which made me want to re-read one of my favorite books, written by the show’s co-creator and co-star Abbi Jacobson. Her book of essays, “I Might Regret This,” is like delightfully diving deeper into her character on the hit comedy show. And it highlights some seriously good writing and illustrations. — Amanda Hancock
Pikes Pick: You won't regret reading this book of essays
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
