Get to know the up-and-coming Michigan Rattlersbefore they become the next big name in Americana. Here’s the skinny: Some Midwest high schoolers form a band, playing at bars and cafes before taking a chance in Los Angeles. They release a debut album in 2018, “Evergreen.” A year later they’re opening for an idol, Bob Seger. The Rattlers are on their way. They recently released “Desert Heat,” which Rolling Stone calls “riveting rock and roll with a country edge.” See for yourself March 15, when they take the stage at Denver’s Larimer Lounge. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: You need to know about this folk-rock band coming to Denver
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Popular restaurant west of Colorado Springs set to unveil new look, new menu
-
New pass offers Pikes Peak Library District patrons free access to Colorado Springs museums, sites
-
Restaurant featuring foods from Venezuela and Mexico opens in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs resident to appear on "American Idol"
-
Colorado Springs chef Brother Luck bringing talented friends to town for six-course dinner