TV Tonight
In the new series “Diary of a Future President,” Elena (Tess Romero). an ultra-observant 12-year-old Cuban-American girl. navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States. Disney+
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Nicely played, Ruth Ware. You sucked me in good with your latest thriller, “The Turn of the Key.” Ware is to novels as M. Night Shyamalan is to movies, always cooking up random plot twists to throw readers off. Some work, some are outlandish. Rowan Caine accepts a gig as a live-in nanny for four girls at Heatherbrae House, hidden in the solitude of the Scottish Highlands. Things don’t go smoothly. One of the children is determined to make life hellish, and Rowan also must contend with a fully outfitted “smart” home, where cameras lurk in every room and lights and music are controlled through tablets and phones. Throw in an old poison garden, creepy sounds in the attic and a handsome, yet potentially suspicious, handyman. You’ll be hooked, too.