TV tonight
Expect jaws to drop and pulses to race during “Evel Live.” It’s a special during which motorsports star Travis Pastrana will honor legendary daredevil Evel Knievel by attempting three of his more dangerous motorcycle-jumping feats in Las Vegas. 6 p.m., History Channel
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Ever watch a reality show and think “I could do that!”? Here’s your chance. Tryouts for CBS hit “The Amazing Race” are being held at 11 a.m. (you can start lining up at 9) Thursday at K1 Speed, 8034 Midway Drive, Littleton. Only the first 200 teams will be granted an opportunity to try out. You’ll have 60 seconds to express why your team deserves a spot on the show. Bring props if you like. Pre-register: denver.cbslocal.com/the-amazing-race-casting-call-2018