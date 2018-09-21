TV tonight
The trippy limited series “Maniac” continues the fall trend of big stars doing TV. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill play two troubled people drawn to a pharmaceutical trial run by a mysterious doctor (Justin Theroux) who promises to cure all their woes. It winds up going terribly wrong. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If there’s a better TV show to watch repeatedly than “The Office,” I’ve yet to come across it. Five years after the series went off the air, it seems to be as popular as ever. Maybe it’s because “The Office” is a quote machine (“I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.” “That’s what she said.”), or maybe it’s because seeing Jim mess with Dwight is always funny. Watching “The Office” never gets old.