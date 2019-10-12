TV Tonight
You won’t find Felicity Huffman or Lori Loughlin in “The College Admissions Scandal.” But you can bet their presence will be felt in this ripped-from-the-headlines movie about two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ve followed yoga teacher Jennifer Pastiloff for years on social media and always enjoyed her bluntly honest posts. When her memoir, “On Being Human: A Memoir of Waking Up, Living Real and Listening Hard,” was released in June, I plucked it up, and learned about the anorexia and extreme hearing loss that plagued her for years. She’s learned to manage both with humor, compassion and the desire to always serve others. Those qualities have served her well, as her workshops are popular around the world.