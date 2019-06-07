TV tonight
It’s back to 28 Barbary Lane as “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” begins a new chapter. After a 20-year absence, Mary Ann (Laura Linney) returns to San Francisco, where she is drawn back into the orbit of Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) and a new generation of queer young residents. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Yoga is a whole other experience when it’s done outside to live music. Yoga Rocks the Park Denver starts at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Sunken Gardens Park (11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard), and it happens again June 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. A guided meditation and peace talk precedes the 75-minute, all-levels flow class taught by Denver and national yoga teachers and accompanied by live musicians from Denver and around the country. Stick around afterward for the free mini-wellness workshops in the vendor village, where you can also buy juice and a snack. Kids ages 5 to 10 are welcome at Camp YRP or in the main yoga class. Admission is free for adults, kids going to camp are $10, otherwise they’re also free; yogarockstheparkdenver.com.