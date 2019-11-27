TV Tonight
“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving” is two hours stuffed with some of the best holiday-themed bits from the venerable sketch show. But we’ll give no thanks if it doesn’t include Adam Sandler singing about his love of turkey. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Maybe you’ve seen this quote circling around Instagram: “Before you marry someone, find out if their family drinks mimosas or runs 5Ks on holiday mornings.” Sorry to my future spouse, but my family starts our Thanksgiving festivities with a road race. I’m not sorry about the tradition because it brings us together and gets us even hungrier for dinner rolls. You still can register online for the YMCA Turkey Trot and Tiny Trot in Colorado Springs or sign up before the race Thursday.