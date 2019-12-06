TV Tonight Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul headline the new series “Truth Be Told.” Set in San Francisco, it follows a true-crime podcaster who is compelled to reopen a murder case that made her a national sensation. Apple TV+
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I assure you, my anxiety is no higher than the average person’s. But I recently stopped to appreciate a “midweek pick-me-up” from the Brain Pickings newsletter: “Perhaps all anxiety might derive from a fixation on moments — an inability to accept life as ongoing.” Such is a refreshing tidbit gained weekly from Maria Popova, who picks the brains of the world’s greatest thinkers past and present to bring their wisdom straight to your inbox. Sign up at brainpickings.org.