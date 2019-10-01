TV Tonight
Break out the tissues. The critical darling “Sorry For Your Loss” returns with new episodes as millennial widow Leigh Shaw continues her journey to get past all the grief and anger. Facebook Watch
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I like TV programs that take risks. I also like my shows to be weird or quirky. That certainly describes “Watchmen,” which makes its debut on HBO on Oct. 20. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name and is executive-produced by Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “The Leftovers”). It focuses on the lives of superpowered vigilantes. The “Watchmen” film, which came out in 2009, was met with mixed reviews from critics. However, the film might actually help make for a more focused TV series. Now the dominant storytelling medium, television allows for greater character development than films. At least that’s the hope with the “Watchmen” series, which features characters that look like familiar superheroes but with a darker edge.