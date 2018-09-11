The fascination of knowing who you really are and your family’s roots will come to life for you at the Colorado Springs Family History Workshop. Workshops help trace your heritage and start building or building out a family tree. The LDS (Mormon) church long has provided free guidance in accessing extensive ancestry records, and the free workshops are every 30 minutes from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 5375 Centennial Blvd. More information: springsfamilyhistory.com.
Pikes Pick: Who are you and what are your roots?
By: Linda Navarro
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
