TV tonight
The new series “Deadly Class,” set in the late 1980s, follows a homeless teen (Benjamin Wadsworth) who is recruited into Kings Dominion. Uh oh. It’s a brutal private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generation of assassins to be trained. 8 p.m., Syfy
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Didn’t know what to expect from the On Demand/Prime Video “White Boy Rick,” but the bio/doc true story was interesting. Rick Wershe was just a kid, a white kid at that, in the roughest black drug areas of Detroit in the 1980s. Cops set him up as a perfect insider. But kilos of cocaine, thousands of dollars and several racketeering charges later, he got Michigan’s longest prison stint ever for a nonviolent juvie offender, 30 years. He could be paroled in 2020. Matthew McConaughey plays Rick’s dad, and Richie Merritt is Rick.