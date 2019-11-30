TV Tonight The feel-good classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” returns for another airing, and you know the drill: Every time you watch it, an angel gets his wings ... or a TV executive gets a raise ... Or something like that. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Ahhhh, potica, that wonderful, sweet, traditional holiday treat from Middle Eastern countries. Pronounced poh-TEET-sah, the yeast bread/pastry is rolled with a filling of nuts, butter, sugar and other goodies and then baked. We miss picking up loaves from the now closed Little Market on Willamette, but all is not lost. It’s a Pueblo tradition and available online from the wonderful bakery at Mauro Farms, maurofarms.com, along with pizzelle, Biscochitos and more. Or pick some up at 936 36th Lane in Pueblo. Yummy.