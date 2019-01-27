TV tonight It’s another chance for Hollywood stars to gush over each other as “The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” are presented. Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) hosts the event, which honors film and TV standouts. 6 p.m., TNT and TBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I enjoy Netflix less for its original content than for gems I’ve missed, such as “The 4400” when it premiered in 2004. But now I can get caught up with that fun sci-fi drama. I also appreciate rewatching old “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Spartacus” episodes.