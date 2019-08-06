TV Tonight “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation” is a new, two-hour documentary that examines the tumultuous decade that led to the historic concert event held 50 years ago at a dairy farm in upstate New York. (10 p.m., PBS).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Reality check: We live in a world filled with setbacks and difficult people. But Bob Goff, author of the New York Times best-seller “Love Does,” asks a different question: “What happens when we give away love like we’re made of it?” His life has been a wild adventure. From befriending a Ugandan witch doctor to hosting his own neighborhood parade, Goff explores love — and what it means to actually become love. It’s a book of stories that will make you laugh hard and also shed a few tears. He’ll be honest with you, and he’ll ask you to be too.