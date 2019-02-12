GARCIA


 
It’s always a strange night with Big Sky, because the cover band does the Grateful Dead right. The team mostly stays put in Manitou Springs, where it’s built an eccentric, boogying base. The Ancient Mariner remains the hub — the birthplace of Shakedown Street, which gave rise to “Shakeheads” through the ‘80s and ‘90s before founders joined forces with Big Sky. Visit the Facebook page to see where they’re truckin’ next.



