"The Phantom Thread" is a most beguiling movie, with awe-worthy acting by Daniel Day-Lewis and Vicky Krieps, among others. Set in the '50s, the 2017 Oscar-winning film is the story of Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis), a famous British dressmaker. He's picky, rigid and, honestly, a cad you'd like to see receive his comeuppance. He meets and falls for a waitress (Krieps), who becomes his lover and muse, and delivers more than he bargained for. It's streaming on Netflix. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
