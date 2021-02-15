Are you picky when it comes to books? Do you allow the cover to determine whether you even read the book flap? Here’s a way to bypass your subjective mind: the website Recommend Me a Book. Go online to recommendmeabook.com and you can read the entirety of a book’s first page without knowing the title, author or seeing the cover. Press the reveal tab at the bottom of the page and prepare to be pleasantly surprised. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Website for picky book lovers
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
