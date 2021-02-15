books on bookshelf

The website Recommend Me a Book can help you decide if you're interested in reading a book before knowing the author, title or what the book cover looks like.

Are you picky when it comes to books? Do you allow the cover to determine whether you even read the book flap? Here’s a way to bypass your subjective mind: the website Recommend Me a Book. Go online to recommendmeabook.com and you can read the entirety of a book’s first page without knowing the title, author or seeing the cover. Press the reveal tab at the bottom of the page and prepare to be pleasantly surprised. — Jennifer Mulson

