TV Tonight
Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is back in action in “My Life Is Murder.” It’s a mystery series set in Melbourne, Australia, that has her playing a fearless private investigator whose insights into the darker quirks of human nature allow her to crack the most baffling cases. (Acorn TV).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Lucille Ball is nothing but a comic genius, and you can watch her star as Lucy Ricardo, wacky wife of Ricky Ricardo, a Cuban bandleader, in five uncut, full-length, colorized episodes of the 1950s classic sitcom “I Love Lucy.” Showtime is 7 p.m. Tuesday on the big screen at Tinseltown, Cinemark and Carefree Circle with IMAX. Included is “Redhead Tales,” a new featurette on the colorization of the sitcom; fathomevents.com.