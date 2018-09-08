TV tonight
“The Greatest Showman,” a 2017 musical about the life of P.T. Barnum, follows its subject as he finds fame and fortune by starting a circus in 1870s America. Hugh Jackman leads a cast that includes Zac Efron and Zendaya. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Oh, Daphne du Maurier, how your books and short stories haunted my teenage years. I finally watched last year’s latest film incarnation of her 1951 book, “My Cousin Rachel.” For whatever reason, I’d never read it, so I didn’t know what to expect. Who was this mysterious cousin, played enigmatically and beautifully by Rachel Weisz? Was she evil incarnate? Or an angel sent to rescue her late husband’s cousin at his country estate in Cornwall? If you’re familiar with du Maurier’s other works, such as the classic “Rebecca” and the nightmarish “Don’t Look Now,” you probably have an idea something is a little off. The Gothic film is gorgeous and best watched in a dark room lit only by candles. Wouldn’t hurt if a big storm was brewing outside either. I found the DVD at the library; ppld.org.