We're going to see a new side of Halsey, the pop star behind hits such as "Without Me" and "Closer." She's releasing a concept album about the "joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," as she wrote on Instagram. The album, called "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," comes out Friday. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Watch out for new music from Halsey
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Event Listings
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Summer festivals, fairs, rodeos events around Colorado
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Choose from more than 300 tea varieties and participate in a Chinese tea ceremony at Yellow Mountain Tea House in Old Colorado City. While the tea is made in front of you, you’ll learn the best way to brew and steep tea. yellow-mountain-organic-tea.com — Carlotta Olson
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Take a look at films opening this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs award-winning Chinese eatery has closed after 25 years
-
7 weekend things to do around Colorado Springs and beyond: Drive-In Cinema, Greek festival and more
-
Colorado State Fair: Here's everything you need to know before you go
-
Colorado Springs houseplant stylist wants to fill homes with life, good vibes
-
Colorado Springs Philharmonic to play in unorthodox venue