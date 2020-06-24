If you love “Project Runway,” here’s a new show to watch. Netflix’s reality television fashion competition has all the stressful sewing days and runway shows you’ve come to expect. Hosts Tan France and Alexa Chung keep things fresh. — Amanda Hancock
Pikes Pick: Watch 'Next in Fashion' if you love 'Project Runway'
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Colorado Springs cafe closing, culinary training site also goes by wayside
-
Colorado Springs closing road for downtown in-street dining
-
A Colorado Springs food truck that's good for your soul | Pikes Pick
-
Rocky Mountain Vibes to host movie doubleheader, fireworks during 4th of July weekend in Colorado Springs
-
Colorado Springs restaurant brings back popular drive-in movie