If you find yourself with an HBO Max account or free trial, here's what to do first. Stream "Expecting Amy," the three-part home documentary about Amy Schumer's pregnancy journey. This is the the unexpectedly tender and vulnerable side of Schumer she doesn't show on stage. The inside look at her life, marriage and struggles during pregnancy will stay with you. - Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Watch 'Expecting Amy' for stripped-down side of Amy Schumer
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
