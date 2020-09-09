TV-Amy Schumer (copy)

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Amy Schumer accepts the Critics' Choice MVP award at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

If you find yourself with an HBO Max account or free trial, here's what to do first. Stream "Expecting Amy," the three-part home documentary about Amy Schumer's pregnancy journey. This is the the unexpectedly tender and vulnerable side of Schumer she doesn't show on stage. The inside look at her life, marriage and struggles during pregnancy will stay with you. - Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

