The original “Star Trek” series only ran for three seasons. But if you long for more adventures from Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the crew of the Enterprise, you’ll want to check out the web series “Star Trek Continues.” Actor Vic Mignogna, mostly known for his voice-over work, was a huge fan of the original series and produced this award-winning show extending the adventures of the Enterprise. The sets, costumes and storylines feel right out of original “Star Trek” lore and include many surprising cameos. You can watch all 11 episodes for free at startrekcontinues.com.
Pikes Pick: Watch continued Star Trek for free
- By: Terry Terrones
- Updated
- Comments
Terry Terrones
Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
