TV Tonight
The sixth and final season of “Madam Secretary” starts off with a time jump as Elizabeth McCord becomes president. Unfortunately, she must fend off a baseless investigation into her past that threatens to derail her first major legislation. Also, Stephen Colbert guest stars as himself. 9 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
