Remember last year when local citizens couldn’t quite figure out why the folks over at City Hall just plain ignored their reports of potholes and other issues around the area? Turns out a technical glitch got in the way of them even receiving the complaints, dumping them into a digital trash for months. Well, it's cured and there’s a handy dandy app: GoCOS. Download it and give it a try. They promise they’re paying attention now. tinyurl.com/rnfph6t — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Want to report a pothole? There's an app for that
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
