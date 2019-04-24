The first season of the French sci-fi series “Osmosis” on Netflix is worth a watch — especially if you’re a Francophile or don’t mind reading English subtitles. The suspenseful tale of sibling neuroscientists who create a dating-site startup (moodily played by Hugo Becker and Agathe Bonitzer) is a secret-filled diversion set in a “near-future” Paris. The dating app pairs single Parisians with their one true soulmate by probing their brain chemistry. But the app, which requires a brain implant, is only in beta testing, so true love might have a permanent effect on the noggin.
Pikes Pick: Visit Paris via 'Osmosis' on Netflix
Michelle Karas
Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor
Michelle is a features reporter and editor of The Gazette's annual Best of the Springs and FYI magazines. A Penn State journalism graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.
