The first season of the French sci-fi series “Osmosis” on Netflix is worth a watch — especially if you’re a Francophile or don’t mind reading English subtitles. The suspenseful tale of sibling neuroscientists who create a dating-site startup (moodily played by Hugo Becker and Agathe Bonitzer) is a secret-filled diversion set in a “near-future” Paris. The dating app pairs single Parisians with their one true soulmate by probing their brain chemistry. But the app, which requires a brain implant, is only in beta testing, so true love might have a permanent effect on the noggin.

