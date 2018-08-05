TV TONIGHT Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Maren Morris and many more perform during the “iHeart Country Festival,” filmed in Austin, Texas. Also featured: behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the artists. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Are you ready for some (virtual) football? I know I am, so I’m looking forward to a new season of EA Sports’ hit video game “Madden NFL 19.” As usual with this title, there are a number of tweaks and refinements. The franchise mode now has a custom draft editor and new offensive and defensive schemes. But I’m most excited to dive back into the game’s story mode, Longshot. It’s four times bigger than last year’s version and even features choice-driven dialogue.