Two words that make females happy: Vera Bradley. The beautifully colored paisley and floral patterns are on bags, card holders and more. Now the company has added sustainable with a ReActive collection of fabric made from recycled PET bottles. Backpacks, luggage and saving the Earth. See them: verabradley.com — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Vera Bradley goes eco-friendly
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
