TV tonight
In the comedy series “Bless This Mess,” Lake Bell and Dax Shepard star as New York newlyweds who decide to drop everything and move from the big city to rural Nebraska. 8:30 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s official: Jordan Peele is legit. After “Get Out,” his 2017 instant classic, I feared his horror follow-up would use a similar formula. With “Us,” that’s not the case at all. It is creative, suspenseful, thought-provoking and an instant classic in its own right. Take it from a guy who’s never been big on the genre. “Get Out” was the last best time I had at the movies. Now, “Us.” See it before it leaves theaters.