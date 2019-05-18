TV tonight
Paul Rudd, starring as Ant-Man in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.” DJ Khaled is the show’s musical guest. 9:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
How spoiled are we to witness nature in action from our living room? Maybe you think you’ve seen enough; maybe National Geographic and Discovery Channel have caused fatigue. I promise: “Our Planet” is unlike anything. Netflix’s eight-part documentary series soars from jungles to seas to frozen deserts, capturing life big and small — and capturing our attention and respect. But the episodes aren’t totally consumed by spectacle. David Attenborough’s narration is delicate yet urgent, amid the beauty forcing us to realize how imperiled it all is.