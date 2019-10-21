TV Tonight
The ever-magnetic Helen Mirren plays the title character in “Catherine the Great.” It’s a sweeping, four-part miniseries that follows the intelligent, resourceful and utterly determined 18th-century monarch who ruled the Russian empire and transformed its place in the world. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The longtime Chit Chat series by Galleries of Contemporary Art at Ent Center for the Arts pairs two often unrelated ideas from contemporary culture and the DIY movement. Next up Tuesday: mushrooms and mountain climbing. John Spengler will talk about scaling peaks while Ben Kinsley will dish on fungi. The $15 ticket includes hands-on and participatory learning, snacks and beverages. Reservatons recommended: 255-3232, tickets.uccspresents.org.