TV Tonight
“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” might not be Hollywood’s most prestigious trophy bash, but this celebration of the year’s best movies and TV shows tends to be the most fun. That’s because booze flows freely, and the relaxed stars usually provide entertaining speeches and off-the-cuff hilarity. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg team to host the awards. 6 p.m., NBC.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You begin “Roma” by waiting. For prolonged minutes, soapy water rushes over a tile floor. You end waiting again, trying to collect your thoughts after the emotional ride. Alfonso Cuarón blew us away with “Gravity,” and now he does it with a low budget and zero Hollywood stars. Unforgettable images play across the black-and-white movie based on his childhood in politically torn Mexico City. As her life takes an unfortunate turn, a young maid holds together a collapsing family. Now streaming on Netflix.