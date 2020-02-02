TV Tonight
After a long day of football and antacids, brace yourself for “The Masked Singer.” Season three of the bizarre guessing game begins with 18 new costumed celebrities belting out songs and seeking validation. 8:30 p.m. Fox (time approximate after the Super Bowl).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Got a story, poem or essay in you that’s aching to see the light of day? Denver Woman’s Press Club is holding its Unknown Writers Contest. You’ve got 2,000 words in fiction and nonfiction and up to three poems with a 40-line limit to impress the judges. One of the judges is Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, author of the famed book “Women Who Run With the Wolves.” Judges will offer critique of your entries, so you can only get better from here. The deadline is Feb. 15 and there’s a $25 entry fee for fiction and nonfiction and $20 for poetry; dwpconline.org/outreach/unknown-writers-contest.