Give yourself a unique summer evening treat, a Rooftop Cinema at one of the cool new downtown apartment buildings, 333 ECO, 333 E. Colorado Ave. Party time with music and libations at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (rain date is Sunday) on the pool deck. Film at 8 p.m., “Three Identical Strangers,” benefiting the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute. Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door, Click here for tickets.
Pikes Pick: Unique movie experience coming to Colorado Springs
- By: Linda Navarro
- Updated
- Comments
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on Linda Navarro daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Linda Navarro posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
More information
TV tonight After hundreds of acts auditioned, the competition on “America’s Got Talent” is down to 36. A dozen of them take the stage in Holly…
Most Read
-
Monument parents upset with hiring former reality TV star as a teacher
-
Colorado Springs leaders finalize four intersections for red-light cameras
-
ACLU, Teller County sheriff square off in court over ICE hold on suspect in $8 theft
-
Hailstorm a near record-breaker in Colorado Springs, Fountain
-
Colorado Springs' Blodgett Open Space may be expanding