threeid.jpg
Caption +

The movie “Three Identical Strangers” scheduled to be shown Saturday night on a Colorado Springs rooftop will benefit the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute. (Courtesy of imdb.com)
Show MoreShow Less

Give yourself a unique summer evening treat, a Rooftop Cinema at one of the cool new downtown apartment buildings, 333 ECO, 333 E. Colorado Ave. Party time with music and libations at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (rain date is Sunday) on the pool deck. Film at 8 p.m., “Three Identical Strangers,” benefiting the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute. Tickets: $35 online, $40 at the door, Click here for tickets.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Journalist

Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer

Load comments