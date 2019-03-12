TV tonight Life on “The Bachelor” hasn’t been so rosy for poor Colton. The turbulent journey comes to an end for our chaste leading man, and word is he makes some wild, game-changing moves before the dust finally settles. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The most pleasantly surprising TV series I’ve watched in some time is “Barry.” When the dark comedy debuted on HBO last year, I wondered how the Bill Hader I knew from “Saturday Night Live” would fit into the role of a hitman with Hollywood dreams. An odd synopsis indeed. But it’s a perfectly odd synopsis with a perfect leading man. Catch up if you haven’t before the second season starts March 31.