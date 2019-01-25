TV tonight “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” returns to finish its fourth and final season. That makes us want to find a dark bunker and curl up into a ball — but not until after we’ve binged the last episodes, of course. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Leave it to Colorado author Richard Estep, who works with a paranormal investigation team, to tell fascinating tales of the state’s unidentified things reported in the skies. “Colorado UFOs” follows sightings old and new all over the state. The Pikes Peak region was one of many sites of reported mysterious, surgically precise cattle mutilations in the mid-1960s. Estep, who co-founded Boulder County Paranormal Resource Society, doesn’t ridicule reports or sightings, just offers the stories.