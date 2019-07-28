TV tonight Ready to dive into another Shark Week? Among the opening night offerings is “Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.” It has Rob Riggle taking a few of his celebrity pals on a trip in which they go swimming with sharks. 7 p.m., Discovery
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is enjoying its first summer as a designated International Dark Sky Park, and a celebration is set for Aug. 24. All are invited to the dunes from 6:30-10:30 p.m. that Saturday for an event bringing together amateur astronomers and anyone wishing to gaze into the heavens from a landscape like no other in Colorado. Come see how the stars and nebulas shine over the vast dune field devoid of invasive, artificial light.