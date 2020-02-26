TV Tonight
Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, “I Am Not Okay With This” is a superhero origin story that follows a teen girl (Sophia Lillis) navigating the trials of high school while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious powers starting to awaken within her. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I first heard about Elizabeth Moen, a musician based in Iowa, a few years ago when I was a reporter at a newspaper in that state. I’m happy to hear her beautiful pop/soul music is reaching beyond the Midwest. As it should be. Give her 2018 album“A Million Miles Away” a listen to hear goosebumps-inducing vocals paired with captivating and catchy lyrics. Better than just streaming Moen’s music? Seeing her do her thing in person. Luckily, the singer is on tour with Crash Test Dummies and you can see both acts play on April 19 at The Oriental Theater in Denver.