60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show (copy)

Chris Stapleton accepts the best country solo performance award at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

 Matt Sayles

It’s been three years since we’ve had new music from Chris Stapleton. On the country singer-songwriter’s new album, “Starting Over,” Stapleton delivers a mix of heart-wrenching and hopeful songs. It was well worth the wait. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

