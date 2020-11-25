It’s been three years since we’ve had new music from Chris Stapleton. On the country singer-songwriter’s new album, “Starting Over,” Stapleton delivers a mix of heart-wrenching and hopeful songs. It was well worth the wait. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Tune into Chris Stapleton's new album
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
