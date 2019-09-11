TV Tonight
The documentary “9/11: Inside Air Force One” recounts the tragic events of Sept. 11 from inside the presidential jet. The film features interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secret Service agents and military aides who were on board. 10 p.m., History
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
