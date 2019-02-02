TV tonight
The night before the Super Bowl seems a fitting time for “NFL Honors.” It celebrates the 2018 season with awards for MVP, Coach of the Year and more. Also, the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be unveiled. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I missed the hype train that was season 1 of “True Detective” five years ago. Hearing that season 2 was a letdown, I didn’t jump aboard then, either. But count me in for season 3. I’m hooked on the HBO crime series, captivated by Mahershala Ali’s quiet performance as a cop investigating the case of two missing kids. With a case taking place over three time periods, he’s still searching for answers late in life. With every episode, we’re searching, too.