Has chess ever looked this appealing? Set in the 1960s male-dominated world of chess, Netflix’s new seven-part mini-series, “The Queen’s Gambit,” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a red-headed orphan chess ingenue. She’s an addict, an alcoholic and rather cold-hearted, but for some reason, we root for her as she goes up against formidable opponents, including the much-feared Russians. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

