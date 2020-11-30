Has chess ever looked this appealing? Set in the 1960s male-dominated world of chess, Netflix’s new seven-part mini-series, “The Queen’s Gambit,” stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a red-headed orphan chess ingenue. She’s an addict, an alcoholic and rather cold-hearted, but for some reason, we root for her as she goes up against formidable opponents, including the much-feared Russians. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Troubled life of a chess prodigy in Netflix's 'Queen's Gambit'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
