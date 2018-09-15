TV tonight
Mushy movie alert: In “Love in Design,” the star of a home makeover show (Danica McKellar) returns to her New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. Her old flame (Andrew Walker) is assigned to oversee her work. You can guess what happens next. 7 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m feeling optimistic about “Maniac,” an upcoming miniseries on Netflix that starts Friday. The cast is star-studded (Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Sally Field), and the premise sounds wild. Two strangers (Hill, Stone) are caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial that goes off the rails. It seems to be a trippier version of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”